A2Z now available on digital TV boxes

MANILA – The public can now watch A2Z, the newly rebranded Channel 11 that airs ABS-CBN programs, through digital boxes, the TV network said Thursday.

“Mapapanood ang A2Z sa Analog [Channel] 11. At para sa mga taga-Mega Manila, pwede na ring mapanood ang A2Z sa digital TV boxes kagaya ng TV Plus,” A2Z said in a Facebook post.

(A2Z can be seen through Analog Channel 11. Residents of Mega Manila can also watch A2Z in digital TV boxes like TV Plus.)

A2Z said the public can access the channel in digital TV boxes by following these instructions:

Click the Scan button on the remote control of your Digital TV box Pick ‘yes’ for the TV box to start auto-scanning After auto-scanning, pick 'OK' Look for A2Z

On its Facebook post, A2Z added that it would give updates on Typhoon Ulysses, which ravaged parts of Luzon overnight, through A2Z News Alerts.

A2Z, a partnership between Zoe Broadcasting Network and ABS-CBN, was launched last Oct 10 and has become the new home of Kapamilya programs on free television.

In July, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises denied a new broadcast franchise for ABS-CBN Corp., permanently shutting down a major part of the media network.