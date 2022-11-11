MANILA -- Kakai Bautista is happy to have finally released her single, titled "Pag-ibig Ko'y Panalo."

On Instagram, the actress-singer revealed that she "waited for 21 years for this to happen."

"So sa lahat ng dadaan sa feed ko, 'wag mong sabihin na di mo na kayang Tuparin ang iyong mga pangarap!" she said.

"Walang deadline ang pangarap!" she added.

"Pag-Ibig Ko'y Panalo" is now available on various streaming platforms. Its lyric video has also been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

The track was composed by Lian Kyla and produced by Roque "Rox" Santos, with arrangement by Justine Catalan.

Bautista, who started out as a theater actress, staged her solo concert titled "Dental Diva" in 2015.

Last year, she released her version of the OPM hit "Huwag Ka Nang Magbabalik."

