Dilaw, Ben&Ben lead 36th Awit Awards winners

MANILA -- OPM bands Dilaw and Ben&Ben were among the big winners at the 2023 Awit Awards on Thursday night.

Dilaw also won the Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Alternative Recording for its major hit "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)," while supergroup Ben&Ben won Best Pop Recording and Music Video of the Year for "Paninindigan Kita."

The two bands also tied for Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist.

Meanwhile, "Don't Blame The Wild One!" by ena mori was named Album of the Year.

Sarah Geronimo won Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist for her song "Dati-dati," while the Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist was given to by Jarlo Base for the song "Kalapati"

The Dangal ng Musikong Pilipino was given to OPM veteran Rico Blanco.

Here's the list of the 36th Awit Awards winners released via their social media accounts:

Album of the Year - "Don't Blame The Wild One!" by ena mori

Record of the Year -- "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw

Song of the Year -- "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw's Johnvie dela Rosa Villoria and Leonard Obero

Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist -- "Dati-dati" by Sarah Geronimo

Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist -- "Kalapati" by Jarlo Base

Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist -- "Paninindigan Kita" by Ben&Ben and "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw

Best Collaboration -- "3:15" by sydharta and kiyo and "Rosas" by Nica del Rosario and Gab Pangilinan

Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist -- "Pira-piraso" by Mariane Osabel

Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist -- "Julyo" by David La Sol

Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist -- "Pasilyo" by Sunkissed Lola

Best Ballad Recording -- "Clueless" by Side A

Best Pop Recording -- "Paninindigan Kita" by Ben&Ben

Best Rock/Metal Recording -- "Heart Strength" by Faspitch

Best Alternative Recording -- "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw

Best World Music Recording -- "Matimtiman" by Munimuni

Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording -- "Lovesick (Pagmahalasakit)" by Cesca

Best Dance/ Electronic Recording -- WYAT (Where You At?) by SB19

Best Rap/Hiphop Recording -- "Mahal Kong Pilipinas" by J Mara

Best Jazz Recording -- "Just Because" by Debonair District and Lara Maigue

Best R&B Recording -- "Maharani" by Alamat

Best Regional Recording -- "Padaba Taka" by dwta

Best Christmas Recording -- "Pasko Sa Atin" by Debonair District

Best Original Soundtrack Recording -- "Kumpas" by Moira dela Torre from series "2 Good To Be True"

Best Novelty Recording -- "Kabet Pala Ako" by Eugene Layug

Best Inspirational Recording -- "Obra" by Keiko Necesario

Best Instrumental Recording -- "Sandalan" by 6cyclemind amd EJ Pichay

Best Global Collaboration Recording -- "I Feel Good" by Arthur Miguel and Pink Sweats

Best Recording by Child or for Children -- "Kalinislinisan" by Young Voices of the Philippines

Best Engineered Recording -- "Kaya" by Jay Ehidio, The Sound House, and XERXESBAKKER

Best Musical Arrangement -- "Unan" by Leanne and Naara

Best Vocal Arrangement -- "Chara-Chara" by Ronnel Allen Laderas and J.C. Paez Jose

Best Remix Recording -- "Amakabogera Remix" by Roque "Rox" Santos

Best Cover Art -- Locked Down Since 2002 Volume One by Raizel Go (Raise Hell)

Music Video of the Year -- "Paninindigan Kita" by Sony Music Philippines, Ben&Ben Music Production and Elesi Studios

People's Voice Favorite Song -- "Tumitigil Ang Mundo" by BGYO

People's Voice Breakthrough Artist -- Hey June

People's Voice Favorite Group Artist -- LILY

People's Voice Favorite Male Artist -- Anton Paras

People's Voice Favorite Female Artist -- Sarah Geronimo