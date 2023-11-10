Dilaw, Ben&Ben lead 36th Awit Awards winners

MANILA -- OPM bands Dilaw and Ben&Ben were among the big winners at the 2023 Awit Awards on Thursday night.
Dilaw also won the Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Alternative Recording for its major hit "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)," while supergroup Ben&Ben won Best Pop Recording and Music Video of the Year for "Paninindigan Kita."
The two bands also tied for Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist.
Meanwhile, "Don't Blame The Wild One!" by ena mori was named Album of the Year.
Sarah Geronimo won Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist for her song "Dati-dati," while the Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist was given to by Jarlo Base for the song "Kalapati"
The Dangal ng Musikong Pilipino was given to OPM veteran Rico Blanco.
Here's the list of the 36th Awit Awards winners released via their social media accounts:
Album of the Year - "Don't Blame The Wild One!" by ena mori
Record of the Year -- "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw
Song of the Year -- "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw's Johnvie dela Rosa Villoria and Leonard Obero
Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist -- "Dati-dati" by Sarah Geronimo
Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist -- "Kalapati" by Jarlo Base
Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist -- "Paninindigan Kita" by Ben&Ben and "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw
Best Collaboration -- "3:15" by sydharta and kiyo and "Rosas" by Nica del Rosario and Gab Pangilinan
Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist -- "Pira-piraso" by Mariane Osabel
Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist -- "Julyo" by David La Sol
Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist -- "Pasilyo" by Sunkissed Lola
Best Ballad Recording -- "Clueless" by Side A
Best Pop Recording -- "Paninindigan Kita" by Ben&Ben
Best Rock/Metal Recording -- "Heart Strength" by Faspitch
Best Alternative Recording -- "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw
Best World Music Recording -- "Matimtiman" by Munimuni
Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording -- "Lovesick (Pagmahalasakit)" by Cesca
Best Dance/ Electronic Recording -- WYAT (Where You At?) by SB19
Best Rap/Hiphop Recording -- "Mahal Kong Pilipinas" by J Mara
Best Jazz Recording -- "Just Because" by Debonair District and Lara Maigue
Best R&B Recording -- "Maharani" by Alamat
Best Regional Recording -- "Padaba Taka" by dwta
Best Christmas Recording -- "Pasko Sa Atin" by Debonair District
Best Original Soundtrack Recording -- "Kumpas" by Moira dela Torre from series "2 Good To Be True"
Best Novelty Recording -- "Kabet Pala Ako" by Eugene Layug
Best Inspirational Recording -- "Obra" by Keiko Necesario
Best Instrumental Recording -- "Sandalan" by 6cyclemind amd EJ Pichay
Best Global Collaboration Recording -- "I Feel Good" by Arthur Miguel and Pink Sweats
Best Recording by Child or for Children -- "Kalinislinisan" by Young Voices of the Philippines
Best Engineered Recording -- "Kaya" by Jay Ehidio, The Sound House, and XERXESBAKKER
Best Musical Arrangement -- "Unan" by Leanne and Naara
Best Vocal Arrangement -- "Chara-Chara" by Ronnel Allen Laderas and J.C. Paez Jose
Best Remix Recording -- "Amakabogera Remix" by Roque "Rox" Santos
Best Cover Art -- Locked Down Since 2002 Volume One by Raizel Go (Raise Hell)
Music Video of the Year -- "Paninindigan Kita" by Sony Music Philippines, Ben&Ben Music Production and Elesi Studios
People's Voice Favorite Song -- "Tumitigil Ang Mundo" by BGYO
People's Voice Breakthrough Artist -- Hey June
People's Voice Favorite Group Artist -- LILY
People's Voice Favorite Male Artist -- Anton Paras
People's Voice Favorite Female Artist -- Sarah Geronimo