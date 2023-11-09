Bugoy Drilon collaborates with 90s band The Moffats

Bugoy Drilon with The Moffats. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

LOS ANGELES - Pinoy balladeer Bugoy Drilon just wrapped up his US Tour with Daryl Ong last weekend in Hollywood, California.

He also had a successful run of the "10Q" US Tour with Angeline Quinto last October.

"Amazing experience ulit na makapunta ako sa US and [to] visit [ang] iba’t ibang lugar na I have and haven’t been to just to entertain and share my talent sa mga kababayan ko. Also, it was amazing sharing the stage with Angge at kay Daryl Ong," said Drilon.

He adds, "Makitang umuwi sila ng concert nang masaya was the greatest feeling. So happy I get to do this and I look forward to continue doing it for years and years to come."

In the middle of the busy tour schedule, Drilon wasn't ready for a big surprise when he got a message from one of the members of the 90s boy group The Moffats.

"It started with a message on Instagram. They happen to see and watch a video of mine on Facebook, so they asked me if I wanted to do a collab with them. Then it turns out that I was touring and they were touring, and we would happen to be in Los Angeles at the same time, and that was it!" he recalled.

Details are still under wraps, but he already recorded the song with The Moffats and shot the music video in Los Angeles, California.

"I was overwhelmed working with them. They were so down to earth, they actually treated me like I was their brother. They shared their experiences and gave me lots of advice during the shoot. Having grown up listening to their music and finally meeting and getting to work with them, I was in awe of their talent. Then to have them reciprocate that awe with my talent was amazing," Drilon said.

As to when the song and the music video will be available for streaming and viewing online, The Moffats told Drilon that they will be releasing it soon.