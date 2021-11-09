Kaori Oinuma is one of the lead stars of ‘Love At First Stream.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — Star Cinema released on Monday the first look at “Love At First Stream,” the upcoming movie of box-office director Cathy Garcia-Molina featuring rising Kapamilya artists.

The images include stills from the film, showing the main cast in-character, as well as behind-the-scenes photos.

“Love At First Stream” stars Daniela Stranner and Anthony Jennings, and Kaori Oinuma and Jeremiah Lisbo, as first-time lead stars in a movie.

Naririnig namin kayo, kaya wala nang taguan! 😏 Here's your first look at Director Cathy Garcia-Molina's newest movie Love at First Stream, starring Daniela Stranner, Anthony Jennings, Kaori Oinuma, and Jeremiah Lisbo! Coming soon! 💖 pic.twitter.com/ueGejHQFc2 — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 8, 2021

Lisbo is a recent addition to the cast, having been tapped to replace Rhys Miguel, who departed the project “due to personal matters.”

A collaboration between Star Cinema and Kumu, “Love At First Stream” is billed as a one-of-a-kind offering that will incorporate the livestreaming platform’s social reach.

Through Kumu, two showbiz newcomers were also cast in supporting roles — Chico Alicaya and Amanda Zamora — after a period of campaigning. They will appear in the film as a “guest love team.”

The film’s story, as well as its target release, have yet to be detailed.

