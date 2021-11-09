MANILA — Star Cinema released on Monday the first look at “Love At First Stream,” the upcoming movie of box-office director Cathy Garcia-Molina featuring rising Kapamilya artists.
The images include stills from the film, showing the main cast in-character, as well as behind-the-scenes photos.
“Love At First Stream” stars Daniela Stranner and Anthony Jennings, and Kaori Oinuma and Jeremiah Lisbo, as first-time lead stars in a movie.
Lisbo is a recent addition to the cast, having been tapped to replace Rhys Miguel, who departed the project “due to personal matters.”
A collaboration between Star Cinema and Kumu, “Love At First Stream” is billed as a one-of-a-kind offering that will incorporate the livestreaming platform’s social reach.
Through Kumu, two showbiz newcomers were also cast in supporting roles — Chico Alicaya and Amanda Zamora — after a period of campaigning. They will appear in the film as a “guest love team.”
The film’s story, as well as its target release, have yet to be detailed.
