MANILA – Elisse Joson expressed her sincerest gratitude to Mccoy de Leon’s family for welcoming her and their daughter Felize into their lives with open arms.

Joson shared a short clip on Instagram showing how she gets along so well with de Leon’s family and how much they enjoy spending time with their baby daughter.

“To the De Leon family, Mommy She, Daddy Lo, thank you for Mccoy. Thank you po for welcoming me and Felize into your family,” she wrote in the caption.

“I've always wished to have a big family someday and now our baby is very lucky to be with a big, happy family. Thank you for loving Felize,” she added.

Joson also thanked them for guiding her and De Leon into starting their own little family and for helping them handle their relationship better.

Furthermore, she expressed gratitude to them “for motivating us to always do more, for all the advice and family gatherings.”

“I'll cherish it all. We appreciate everything you do for us. We love you po,” she said.

In a separate post, Joson paid tribute to De Leon for not leaving her side through all the challenges their relationship faced.

“During my pregnancy, alam kong naging mahirap. For me, for you. But I'm just thankful that we were able to get through every challenge thrown our way. And now, I just want to say... thank you,” she said.

“You are a good son to Tito Mark and Tita Sheila... A good brother to Ian, Marcus, and Shylla.. A good man to me... and a good daddy to Felize... You're not perfect, but you do everything you can to be the best man for all of us. Thank you for all that you do,” she added.

After professing her love for him, Joson said she is optimistic their daughter will take on a lot of good qualities from De Leon as she grows.