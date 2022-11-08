Photo courtesy of Disney+.

MANILA — The Korean drama series "Revenge of Others" will make its debut on Disney+ when it launches in the Philippines next week.

"Revenge of Others" revolves around the suspicious death of a high school student and the two students who vow to avenge his death It will be available on the streaming platform on November 17.

"Following the suspicious death of her twin brother, Ok Chanmi, a shooting athlete, takes the extraordinary step of transferring to her brother’s school in an attempt to uncover the truth and find out why the police and school authorities seem to have covered up his death," Disney+ said in a statement released Tuesday.

"Driven by her love for her brother and a need to understand what happened, Chanmi will partner with another student, Ji Suheon, to exact revenge by proxy on those who bully others. Filled from start to finish with mystery, intrigue, and a series of strange incidents, audiences will be left wanting more at the end of each new episode."

Disney+, which is the dedicated home for movies and TV shows from Disney’s iconic brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic and Star, will become available in the country beginning November 17.

The expanded line-up of plans will offer viewers flexibility with different subscription options to suit their needs including a mobile plan for P159 monthly or P1,150 annually, and a premium plan for P369 monthly or P2,950 annually.

