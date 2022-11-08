MANILA --- Johanna Louis or Yohan, the daughter of celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, has turned 18 on Monday, November 7.

On Instagram, Santos vowed that she and their family will always be there for Yohan.

"18 years.. just like that, time does really fly fast my love… 24 years ago I started praying for a baby when I turn 26.. in the same year that I turned 26, God gave me you.. and how lucky I am to have you.. you taught me a lot.. and up until now mommy’s still learning.. we grew up together.. literally," Santos wrote.

"And we are both blessed to have dad to guide and experience life and love with all our imperfections.. this we promise you.. life is tough my love.. friends come and go.. but, family.. is permanent.. wherever you wanna go.. whatever you want to be.. we will be here for you .. always and forever.. happy 18th our big buding.. we love you, with all of our hearts," she added.

For his part, Agoncillo uploaded a photo of Yohan to mark her 18th birthday.

In a past interview, Santos said she has nothing but love and gratitude for Yohan

“Sagot siya sa dasal ko. I prayed for her. I asked the Lord in every single prayer, parati ako nagpupunta sa adoration chapel noong dalaga ako na, ‘Lord, sana kapag 26 na ako, magkaroon ako ng anak na babae,’” she said at the time.

“I don’t know kung bakit ang specific nung edad. Hindi ko alam kung saan nanggaling, but at 26, I got Yohan. It changed my life. I wasn’t prepared. Naramdaman ko na lang na okay, go. Pag-uwi ko, nanay na ako. It changed my whole being, my lifestyle, everything,” Santos added.

Aside from Yohan, Santos and Agoncillo have two other children: Lucho and Luna.

Related video: