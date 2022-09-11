MANILA – Judy Ann Santos was the image of a proud mom as she cheered on her daughter Yohan at a swimming competition.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Santos personally accompanied Yohan to her rehearsals leading up to the competition itself.

In all her videos, she tagged Ryan Agoncillio, who appears to be the one looking after their son Lucho while Santos is away with Yohan and their youngest Luna.

In a post on Sunday, Santos boasted of Yohan achievements as she won three medals.

“So proud of you my love!! 1st in fly, 3rd in back, 2nd in 100 free .. all while juggling school work, training and college application.. you did so well baby girl,” she wrote.



Yohan is turning 18 in November.

In a past interview, Santos said she has nothing but love and gratitude for Yohan, saying she considers her an answered prayer.

“Siya mismo, 'yung pagdating niya sa buhay ko [ang ipinagpapasalamat ko]. Kasi sagot siya sa dasal ko. I prayed for her. I asked the Lord in every single prayer, parati ako nagpupunta sa adoration chapel noong dalaga ako na, ‘Lord, sana kapag 26 na ako, magkaroon ako ng anak na babae,’” she shared.

“I don’t know kung bakit ang specific nung edad. Hindi ko alam kung saan nanggaling, but at 26, I got Yohan. It changed my life. I wasn’t prepared. Naramdaman ko na lang na okay, go. Pag-uwi ko, nanay na ako. It changed my whole being, my lifestyle, everything,” Santos added.