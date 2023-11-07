Handout photo.

MANILA — OPM band Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas will mark its 11th anniversary on November 11 at the 123 Block, Mandala Park in Mandaluyong City.

BPPPP’s 11.11 anniversary gig will be a full-on, full-length shindig featuring the band’s extensive repertoire of originals—tunes that are a delightful amalgamation of jazz, swing, blues, soul disco-funk and contemporary grooving.

And as icing on Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas’s 11th anniversary cake, the band will form a 20-piece ensemble big band, and joining in on the funky frolic will be guest singers Unique Salonga, Leanne & Naara, Kat Agarrado, and Ebe Dancel, Jensen Gomez, and Sammy Valenia. Opening the show is Zsaris with her live looper.

Fans may enjoy the anniversary celebration at P500.

Formed in 2012 by young and younger playas with shared interests in hip-shaking, head-swaying, booty-bumping music of old and of late, and named after a sound that emanated from Pinoy reggae band Junior Kilat, the members of Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas include drummer Wendell Garcia, guitarist Kakoy Legaspi, bass ace Francis De Veyra, keyboardist Juni Sitaca, vocalist Mike Luis, and the brass squad of baritone saxophonist Ganza Panganiban, alto sax man Joseph Cabanero, tenor sax dude Kaynne Castillo, trumpeters EJ Celestial, Marc Nicolas and David Jorvina, and trombonist Isla Antinero.

Of the band’s decade-plus journey, singer Mike Luis muses that it feels like “we began not that long ago. It takes actual reminiscing of individual anecdotes and experiences when it hits us that, whoa, we have been together this long.”

“We feel like we would keep on being together for more years to come—and we’re very excited for what lies ahead for us, musically and as bandmates!” he added.

Related video: