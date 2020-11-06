WATCH: Sarah G sings new Christmas song ‘Basta’t Kapiling Ka, Masaya ang Pasko’

MANILA — Christmas is going to be different this year, there’s no denying it. But that doesn’t mean Filipinos can’t get into the Yuletide spirit.

One way to do it is through music, and a lot seemed to have turned to Sarah Geronimo for their fix of holiday cheer.

The Kapamilya pop star recently performed her new Christmas song, “Basta't Kapiling Ka, Masaya ang Pasko,” for a beverage brand, and its video already has more than 3.5 million views in just two weeks.

Check it out below:

Geronimo sings about how despite the difficulties and challenges people face in a pandemic, it’s important to remember that the real essence of the season —“love, sharing, and hope”— will never change.

“Kay raming pagbabago sa parating na Pasko/Ngunit ‘di magbabago ang pinakamagandang regalo/Ang sa puso’y magkasama tayo/Basta’t ika’y kasalo/Mas lalong sasaya ang puso,” the song goes.

The uplifting track is composed by Thyro Alfaro.