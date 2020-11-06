‘Alone/Together’ becomes No. 1 Netflix title in Philippines

MANILA — On its second day of release on Netflix, the ABS-CBN drama film “Alone/Together” zoomed atop the most watched titles on the streaming platform on Friday.

The Liza Soberano-Enrique Gil starrer debuted on Netflix on November 5, Thursday.

On Friday, it ranked first in the streaming site’s list of top 10 titles in the Philippines, according to producer Black Sheep.

Directed and written by Antoinette Jadaone, “Alone/Together” was originally released in 2019. It follows the story of college sweethearts Tin (Soberano) and Raf (Gil), who reconnect five years after their breakup while now in respective relationships.

“Alone/Together” is one of several ABS-CBN titles that recently became accessible on Netflix, alongside the likes of “Exes Baggage” and “The Hows of Us.”

More Kapamilya films will be released on the platform until December.