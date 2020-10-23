These ABS-CBN movies are coming to Netflix

MANILA — “The Hows of Us,” “Alone/Together,” “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

These are just some of the local movies coming to Netflix worldwide by the end of the year, as part of a new deal with ABS-CBN.

The announcement was made by the streaming service this Friday, and it included a list of the movies that were added this month and will be added over November and December.

You can check out the list below:

October 2020:

Exes Baggage (already available)

The Hows of Us (already available)

Pagpag: Siyam na Buhay

November 2020:

Alone/Together

Isa Pa With Feelings

One More Try

My Amnesia Girl

Three Words to Forever

First Love

Unexpectedly Yours

Fantastica

December 2020:

Just The Way You Are

Hello, Love, Goodbye

The Panti Sisters

Between Maybes

Must Be...Love

She’s The One

Sakaling Maging Tayo

Love You to the Stars and Back

Macie Imperial, ABS-CBN’s vice president for Integrated Program Acquisitions and International Distribution, described the partnership as a way to “grow international appreciation of Filipino content.”

“We look forward to providing them [Netflix] with more of our well-loved titles as well as future collaborations in the creation of new ones. We are thankful that they trust our content will resonate with viewers beyond our shores,” Imperial added.

Netflix said that they are also excited over the release of Filipino animated feature “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story, as well as original films such as Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Enchong Dee’s “Alter Me” and Sue Ramirez and Jelson Bay’s “Finding Agnes.”