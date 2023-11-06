Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino rapper, singer and songwriter Ez Mil recently made his mark in a sold-out show at the legendary S.O.B.'s, an iconic stage in the Hudson Square neighborhood.

The event was graced by superstars like Drake, Kanye, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, Cardi B, among many others.

The Spotify Stages showcase aims to amplify talented artists like Ez Mil and Filipino-American rapper MBNel to the right audiences to build their careers.

"It was amazing, Ez Mil’s a born superstar," said MBNel. "Everyone enjoyed and it was a perfect time in New York, it was dope."

Said Ez Mil: "I’m just glad that the thing that we do brought us to do this for Spotify."

Some fans even came all the way from Germany.

"We flew in early when we found out he has a concert here in New York," said JM Malate in Filipino. "The trip was worth it. He performed really well on live. He was really great."

When the music video for Ez Mil’s DU4LI7Y single “Up Down” dropped earlier this year, it didn’t take long for superstar rapper, songwriter, and record producer Eminem to discover the Filipino rapper.

"When we posted it, he (Eminem) was scrolling through rappers and he saw the music video, and he was like “who the heck is this?" said Ez Mil.

Not only did Eminem and Dr. Dre sign Ez Mil under their labels, but Ez also got to record a single with his ultimate idol called "Realest."

"I feel honored and grateful for the fact that they saw what they saw in me," said Ez Mil. "And they trust me with the process and they just let me be myself."