MANILA - KC Concepcion turned to social media to greet the first man she said she ever loved.

On Instagram, Concepcion paid tribute to his father Gabby Concepcion, who turned a year older on Sunday.

“To the most gorgeous man in my life! Happy birthday to my popps, the first man I ever loved,” she said.

“Your unconditional love brings me so much comfort and l'm sooo grateful for what we have today,” she added.

Concepcion said she looks forward to many more years of creating beautiful memories with him.

“I love you @concepciongabby To many more of these beautiful memories we've made and continue to make together.”

Before greeting him a happy birthday, the actress said Gabby inspires her to keep calm and live life to the fullest.

Concepcion is Gabby’s daughter with screen veteran Sharon Cuneta.

