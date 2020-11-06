Ex-'PBB' housemate Bam Romana is now married

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana took to Instagram to reveal that her brother, former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Bam Romana, and his fiancée Kriselle Villanueva are now married.

Dimples shared the good news as she congratulated her brother on Instagram on Thursday, November 5.



"Please join me in congratulating my baby brother Bam! He just got married to the woman of his dreams! Sa araw-araw bilang ate mo, bata pa lang tayo nagdadasal na ako na sana makahanap ka ng mamahalin at magmamahal sa 'yo kagaya ng pagmamahal ko at pagmamahal sa akin ni Kuya @boyetahmee mo. The Lord is good. He did not only bless you with a woman so beautiful inside and out, He also blessed you with a daughter, who is just as beautiful," Dimples wrote.

Dimples also welcomed Villanueva into their family.

"Mahal na mahal namin kayo at ang buong pamilya ninyo. Bam, my prayer warrior, I have no doubt in my mind that you’ll be the best husband to Ineng and the best father to Naynay," Dimples added.

Based on Villanueva's Instagram posts, her wedding to Bam happened two weeks ago.

Villanueva got engaged to Bam during a trip to Thailand in August last year. Their engagement was also shared by Dimples.

In a previous post, Dimples thanked Villanueva for loving her brother.



"Thank you Ineng for answering Bam’s prayers. For loving him and for sharing your family with him. I see how nurturing you are to him and how patient and forgiving you have been. Maraming maraming salamat sa mga ate na katulad ko, laging dasal namin na makahanap ang mga kapatid namin ng magmamahal sa kanila at mamahalin din nila habambuhay. You truly are his calm and drive. And you have made my Ate heart the happiest! We love you and Naynay," Dimples wrote.

Bam was part of "Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 1" back in 2006.

