‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ unveils bigger cast as hit drama opens 2nd book

MANILA — Several new characters in “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” are set to wedge a deeper conflict between Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) and Ellice (Iza Calzado) as the hit ABS-CBN drama opens its second book next week.

MAGSISIMULA PA LANG ANG MAS MATITINDING TAPATAN! IHANDA ANG PUSO SA PANIBAGONG YUGTO! #AngSaIyoAyAkin, weeknights 8:40pm sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC at sa A2Z Channel 11!#ASIAAseason2#JRBCreativeProduction pic.twitter.com/2ghxhUwGfx — JRB Creative Production (@JRBcreativeprod) November 6, 2020

Additions to the cast of the primetime series were introduced Friday during a virtual media conference, ahead of the sophomore season’s November 11 debut.

Previously announced are young stars Grae Fernandez and Kira Balinger as the adult Jacob and Hope, the respective children of Marissa and Ellice.

In the first season, the characters are infants, and while they’re often mentioned, they are not seen on camera, due in part to the limitations of new-normal filming, including barring babies on set.

With a promotional photo hinting a romance between Jacob and Hope as adults, Balinger teased that their ties will be made clear in the story. In the first season, they are thought to be step-siblings, with Gabriel (Sam Milby) as their shared father.

Up and coming stars Grae Fernandez and Kira Balinger are set to shake things up in "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" as an explosive new chapter begins in the hit series in the coming weeks. #ASIAA #ASIAAkrisis pic.twitter.com/CwKJUmkPiX — ABS-CBN PR (@ABSCBNpr) October 29, 2020

Screen veteran Rita Avila and TV leading man Joseph Marco, meanwhile, are joining “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” as totally new characters.

Avila plays Ellice’s mother, Belen, whose absence in the first season will be explained in the follow-up; while Marco portrays Marissa’s bodyguard, Avel, who gets entangled in the bitter feud between the former best friends.

“Ako ang magiging pang gulo!” Avila quipped, hinting she will figure in the tug of war between Marissa and Ellice.

Marco was tight-lipped on his character, but going by his prominent presence in the new season’s official poster and trailer, Avel appears to have a deeper involvement beyond being Marissa’s bodyguard.

Completing the principal cast is screen icon Maricel Soriano, who will return as Marissa’s mother Lucing.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).