'Broken Hearts Trip' official MMFF entry

MANILA — Brace yourself for the film "Broken Hearts Trip" as it promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

As the title suggests, the 49th Metro Manila Film Fest entry delves into the lives of five brokenhearted LGBTQIA+ individuals who are offered a chance to heal in some of the most stunning destinations in the Philippines.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, offered by a reality show, of course, has a catch.

"Ganon tayo, we go through a process. Iba-ibang emotion. Pinakita ng characters iba iba ang process ng healing. Hindi puwede magtawanan lang and pagtawanan ito. We need to understand we are broken. They have to heal. Of course, people are hurt, people are sad, iba tinatago emotion," the movie’s director Lemuel Lorca explained.

LOOK: Cast of Metro Manila Film Fest entry “Broken Hearts Trip” includes Andoy Ranay, Christian Bables, Petite, and Iyah Mina.



The comedy-drama film is directed by Lemuel Lorca. | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/ry1bQS5f0k — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 4, 2023

The comedy-drama features a diverse and inclusive cast.

"Broken Hearts Trip," which will hit cinemas nationwide on December 25, is led by award-winning actor Christian Bables, who takes on the role of the show’s host and judge.

Meanwhile, Teejay Marquez, Marvin Yap, Petit, Iyah Mina, and Andoy Ranay will portray five LGBTQIA+ individuals as the reality show’s participants who will be confronting their pasts and navigating the road to recovery throughout the movie.

Actress Tart Carlos and 2016 Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Jaclyn Jose also joined the film as judges.

"It will make people realize something about themselves, about their pain. We hope maiparating namin 'yun sa mga manunuod," Bables said at the film’s media conference.

"Gusto ko i-share ang kuwento ng LGBTQIA+. Ang love, para sa lahat — universal. At hanggang saan ba ang pagbabayad ng utang na loob, may sagot diyan," Petit chimed in.

The movie, presented by BMC Films in partnership with Smart Films, presents itself as a feel-good, heartfelt, and exciting official entry for the 49th edition of the annual Metro Manila Film Festival.

"Love, in general. Lahat nagmahal, nasaktan, lahat nakakarelate about it. Sa pagkawala ng minamahal at pagtangap ng bago. It is a universal message of love," Lorca said.