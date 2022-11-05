Kroma officially launches various entertainment brands

Ian Monsod, CEO of Kroma Entertainment. Handout

MANILA -- “TraDigital.”

That is a new compound word that combines traditional and digital media.

“We do employ de rigueur traditional media and extend it to the digital experience,” Ian Monsod, CEO of Kroma Entertainment, explained to ABS-CBN News. “We use that and we also extend it to digital experience.

“Kroma is very new and a variety of different business areas that all have to do with making great content and delivering it in the best possible and most innovative ways to different audiences.

"The fact that we are part of the Globe family, we use that as an advantage to use data and some of the digital environment to add value to the way we present entertainment.”

After six months of doing business, Kroma has already made its mark in the industry with key milestones achieved by its “special” brands: Anima, Kroma PubCo, LiveMNL, Nyma, PIE (Pinoy Interactive Entertainment) Channel, Paradise Rising and Secret Menu.

“They all have something very unique and special,” Monsod said about the brands under Kroma. “We’re all very excited about it. We need a very digital approach with them, as well. We want to make sure they reach their audience right and build grounds for the creators.”

Kroma believes the outfit is autonomous from Globe, the mother company. “The operation started about a year ago, but formally, we launched about six months ago,” Monsod said.

“We’re placed outside the organization. Our structure is 100 percent Filipino. But of course, our culture comes from Globe. The rigueur in which we do strategy and the way we execute is very Globe culture. I find that as an advantage. We are using more innovative ways to create value for brands.”

YOUING AND AMBITIOUS

In the Kroma network are the startups, 917 Ventures and the immediate entertainment partner of that eco-system and to create communities around passion points.

“It’s a very young company, very ambitious, very passionate, so we are going to go out there sprinting,” said Monsod. “That is a fast-paced industry.

“It’s a handful, but it’s also purpose forward because what we’re trying to do is really to raise the bar of what entertainment is and how it reaches the audience in the most appropriate and relevant way.

“At the heart of it all, we want Filipino talent on the global stage. That’s what we’re kind of working on. We’re kind of idealist in that sense. I think that’s what helps drive us.”

(From L-R) Gio Puyat of Kwentong Creatives, Bianca Balbuena (Head of Studios, ANIMA and Secret Menu), Mel Alcaraz (Head of ANIMA Podcasts), Jil Go (Head of Publishing and Business Group), Kat Bautista (Head of NYMA). Handout

Nyma talents “Mayora” Frances Lim Cabatuando, founder of Home Buddies, the largest Facebook group in the Asia-Pacific region, and its latest travel-themed spinoff Hangout Buddies, hosted the recent evening event, “Kroma Overload,” with multi-hyphenated multimedia artist and TikToker Raco Ruiz at the Power Mac Center Spotlight in Makati City.

Morissette opened the event in style by belting out her viral song, “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw.”

"Drag Race Philippines" queens Brigiding, Turing, and Corazon closed out the show with their surprise performances.

“We’re making sure the Filipino talent is recognized on the world stage,” Monsod granted. “That’s part of our purpose. We believe in the Filipino talent. We deserve a spotlight on the world stage.”

Kroma has a vision. “There are traditional and digital channels to get through an audience,” said Monsod. “For us, it’s about defining the audience and defining the content of how best for that content to get there.

“It all revolves around understanding the audience. We approach it in a very data-driven way and insights driven way.”

THEATER BACKGROUND

Rewind 20 years, Monsod had long hair, weighed 20 pounds lighter and was the bassist of a five-man rock band called Maria’s Mistress.

Monsod was also a theater performer with Repertory Philippines. He wrote the music of “Miong,” originally staged in 1998 to celebrate the centennial of the Declaration of Philippine Independence. “Miong” had a rerun in 2019, with Tim Pavino in the titular role.

Monsod also acted in musicals for Repertory Philippines like “Les Miserables” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He was a musician, too and made songs for commercials.

“Then I kind of went to the ‘dark side,’ so I took an MBA in the US and went corporate. I worked in Hollywood and was in ‘Sesame Street’ for four years and did international business with them.

“Then I went back and worked in TV5 as head of business development and strategy for four years. Then I helped the start of FinTech, so I was in the start-up world for a couple of years. Then I headed Warner Music for four years before coming to Kroma.”

At its first in-person event of Kroma, Monsod and the company's leaders recapped the year’s milestones and breakthroughs. Trade partners and the media also got their first peek into exciting things to come from Kroma in 2023.

FILM PROJECTS

Anima, the trailblazing film studio of Kroma, proudly shared that critically acclaimed “On the Job: The Missing 8,” the first HBO Asia Original series from the Philippines nominated for Best TV Movie or Miniseries in the International Emmy Awards.

The film is the Philippines’ official entry to next year’s Oscars. Add to this its accolades across the international film festival circuit, including John Arcilla taking home the Volpi Cup Best Actor prize at the prestigious Venice Film Festival in 2021.

Other recent Anima films, “Leonor Will Never Die” and “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” have also been making waves in the global film festival scene, with both being awarded jury prizes from this year’s Sundance and Locarno Film Festivals, respectively.

“To delight an audience, we’ll deeply engage them and I think that’s the way to go,” insisted Monsod. “At this point, content is infinite. The barrier to create content is so low. You can do it through your phone. You can record a song at the moment.

“It’s how to rise above the clutter and to do that, you have to know the audience well enough and find out what delights them and what will engage them. So we strive to use part of our tradigital elements.”

Anima shared its exciting lineup for 2023. “Nego King Philippines” is taking shopping to a new level as it brings a local adaptation of the popular Korean series of the same title, with host Sam YG.

The film studio is also taking on the romantic film genre with upcoming releases “Reset U/I” starring Enchong Dee and Alexa Ilacad, and “Missed Connections” starring Miles Ocampo, Kelvin Miranda, Chie Filomeno and JC Santos.

Anima is also set to release next year a dark comedy and romance thriller, “Marupok AF,” starring EJ Jallorina, Royce Cabera and Maris Racal.

PARADISE RISING

Kroma’s music label, Paradise Rising, in partnership with 88rising, has been successfully representing Filipino creativity in the global music stage.

Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia brought over 300 million streams across audio and video platforms for her songs including “Entertain Me,” which she herself co-wrote. The track is the official theme song for Neon, the first Filipino agent of Riot Games’ Valorant.

LiveMNL, Kroma’s full service events and activations agency, is bringing America’s biggest Pan Asian music festival, “Head in the Clouds,” to Manila on December 9 and 10.

The two-day music event at the SM Festival Grounds in Parañaque City will feature headliners and 88rising superstars Joji, Jackson Wang, Niki, Rich Brian, special guest Zedd and Paradise Rising’s very own Ylona Garcia and Guapdad4000.

In such a short time, Kroma’s talent and influencer management agency, Nyma, has signed four talents and they are making a dent in entertainment and pulishing.

The roster has Morissette, Home Buddies founder and “Budol Queen with a Heart” Frances Cabatuando, multi-hyphenated multimedia artist Raco Ruiz and Pinoy celebrity and K-content “kween” Kristel Fulgar.

PIE CHANNEL

Kroma’s revolutionary tradigital channel, PIE, continues to delight and inspire Filipino audiences with its innovative programming.

Now on its second season, PIE’s new programs include classic Pinoy games with an interactive twist “Matching Matching” and “Dagdag Bawas.”

Meanwhile, “The Chosen One,” the first Piliserye ng Bayan starring Kaila Estrada, Jhong Hilario, Melai Cantiveros and former “Pinoy Big Brother" teen housemates.

Recently added to its roster are new PIE Jocks – “TV Patrol” entertainment anchor Gretchen Fulido and actor-singer Elmo Magalona.

Meanwhile, Kroma PubCo, the company’s publishing arm, continues to grow its network with partners Unprude, a sexual wellness brand and e-commerce platform; food content creator Lunchboxer PH; professional esports team, TNC Pro MNL; and the gaming news platform and community, PinoyGamer.

Related video: