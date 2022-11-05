George Lopez tackles family estrangement, forgiveness in new sitcom

(L to R) Matt Shively as Quinten, Mayan Lopez as Maya, George Lopez as George, Selenis Leyva as Rosie Chris Haston/NBC

Veteran comedian and sitcom star George Lopez returns to network television, this time co-starring with his own daughter Mayan Lopez.

'Lopez vs. Lopez' is a hilarious and heartwarming comedy which also draws inspiration from the comedian's own life and experiences.

"I was actually very private at one point, but once I realized that there was some currency in my past and that I didn't have to be embarrassed of it, I think was a big turning point," George said. "My relationship with Mayan, it’s the most valuable relationship that I've probably had in my life and the person that is the most willing to forgive. And I just thought that the time was right for a show like that."

In the show, he plays a working class old-school Latino immigrant who moves in with his Gen Z daughter.

The dysfunctional family also features Selenis Leyva who stars as George's ex and Mayan's mother.

"I’ve been manifesting and praying for comedy. I wanted to do comedy. I think that after years of doing drama, it takes a toll on you. So I love being able to play strong women, and the fact that I've been blessed to play strong women, whether it's dramatically or now with Rosie, speaks to me. I love pieces of art that entertain and somehow sneak in a little message, somehow sneak in a little therapy, a little politics," the actress shared.

George also said that the sitcom doesn't hold back on the difficult conversations about parenthood.

"When I started to pitch the first show, we would be with the executives on this show, and then the writer’s assistant would start crying and we would look and we'd be like, 'Are you alright?' And she goes, 'It's just so sad.' And I was like, 'Yeah, but it gets better.' And I thought through the pain of just feeling like everything is lost and to have everything come back around, every new day as a new beginning, and the doors that we leave closed only get better if you're willing to be there and struggle to open that door," he said.

'Lopez vs. Lopez' airs Friday nights on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.