WATCH: Kim Chiu shares Blackpink concert experience in US

Kapamilya star Kim Chiu had “the best night ever” as she got to see Blackpink up close during the K-pop supergroup’s concert in Atlanta, Georgia this week.

On Instagram, the actress shared clips chronicling the memorable day, including her flight to Georgia, her VIP perk of attending the pre-concert sound check, and standing just a few meters away from the stage during the concert proper.

In the reel’s caption, Chiu wrote, unedited: “No words!!!! SIMPLY THE BEST NIGHT EVER!!! BEST CONCERT EVER!!!! BEST GIRLS EVER!!! BEST SIDE TRIP EVER!!!! EVER NA SA LAHAT NG EVER!

“8 hours of standing was super worth it saw them up close and personal with matching eye contact, wave wave, and smile smile. ANG GANDA AND ANG SAYA NG CONCERT!!! From sound check to the performance.”

Chiu’s video also showed each of the Blackpink members — Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo — approaching her side of the stage, which the “It’s Showtime” host took as opportunity to wave and greet them.

“OA yung feeling kahit na nilalabanan ko yung jet lag ko and all grabe no words can describe as a BLINK, this trip is super-mega worth it. flew back and forth early morning flight alone to Georgia back to Vegas with happiness and kilig in my blink heart!” she wrote.

Chiu, who has been a long-time Blink or loyal fan of Blackpink, flew to Las Vegas early this week as one of the performers in the “ASAP Natin ‘To” show at Orleans Arena on November 5.