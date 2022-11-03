Friend or foe? Enchong Dee joins 'Darna' series

Enchong Dee joins the cast of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Enchong Dee made his first appearance as a new cast member of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” in its episode on Thursday.

Dee’s character, Eli, was introduced in the opening gap of the ABS-CBN series’ “Alter Ego” episode.

Entering the Nueva Esperanza police station, Eli accidentally bumped into a cop who then berated him, until Brian (Joshua Garcia) arrived to ease the situation and ordered his colleague to apologize.

While not a police officer, Eli was shown to be working with Brian on a case, helping investigate a break-in.

Appearing to be meek, Eli appeared to have simmering rage in private, particularly against bullies like the cop he encountered.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In a confirmation of being an “Extra,” or having special abilities after being struck by a crystal fragment from Marte, Eli lifted a knife by telekinesis.

A preview of upcoming episodes showed Darna (Jane de Leon) protecting residents from levitating objects, hinting at Eli’s involvement.

Dee’s casting in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” marks her teleserye comeback after his starring role in “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” which concluded in 2021.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.