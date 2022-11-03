K-pop boy group TAN set to hold PH tour

New K-pop boy group To All Nations (TAN) held a press conference in Quezon City last November 3, 2022. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — New K-pop boy group To All Nations (TAN) is set to hold a tour in the Philippines this November in four locations.

TAN's first stop will be at Music Museum in San Juan on Friday, followed by another fan meeting at Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City on Sunday.

They will also join the K-pop conventions in Cebu on November 12 and Cagayan de Oro the next day.

They will also appear on ABS-CBN's "It's Showtime" and PIE Channel.

"It's our first time here in the Philippines and we have a lot of expectations. We are really flattered to meet the Filipino Soda fans as soon as possible," Lee Chang Sun told reporters in a press conference.

Im Joo An said they came here to the Philippines first to follow in the footsteps of other K-pop groups.

"The Philippines is a very important country when it comes to promoting K-pop. We know that a lot of our senior K-pop groups like BTS, Seventeen, and Blackpink already came here to the Philippines," he said.

"In order for us to conquer the global stage, we visited the Philippines first because we know that the love and support of Filipinos in K-pop are really unwavering."

Lee Jaejun looks forward to meeting their fans and hopes that they would connect with them through their performances.

"We really prepared a lot in order to touch the hearts of Filipino fans and we really hope that we will be able to communicate with our fans here in the Philippines," he said.

TAN is a seven-member K-pop idol group composed of Changsun, Jooan, Jaejun, Sunghyuk, Hyunyeop, Taehoon, and Jiseong.

The group was formed through the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) survival audition show, "Extreme Debut: Wild Idol". Since their debut last March, the group has already released three extended plays and one single album.

