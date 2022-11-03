The Mellow Dees are made up of ex Wolfgang drummer Wolf Gemora (from left); Melody del Mundo-Lucas, formerly of Sugar Hiccup; and guitar wizard Nievera. Handout

“It doesn’t sound like my old band or the way I sang with my old band, right?”

It was the first thing Melody del Mundo-Lucas asked this writer when she allowed a sneak preview of the song, “Laman,” the first single from her new band, The Mellow Dees.

“Laman” has that funky, 1970s vibe that will have you thinking it’s a cross between Lolita Carbon’s reggae-fied “Usok” and Sampaguita’s Pinoy Rock that appealed to the hips.

“Purely unintentional,” Del Mundo-Lucas gleefully riposted the retro sound. “Even the way I move around on the stage is different.”

Unintentional or not, it’s a good thing. And to answer her question, the Mellow Dees sound nothing like her old band, Sugar Hiccup, whose ethereal music took listeners into a stratospheric sound trip.

Gone are those mini-skirts that Del Mundo-Lucas was known for while fronting Sugar Hiccup. Instead, she’s totally comfortable in jeans and shirts. Or at times, in black leather.

And the Mellow Dees are totally different more so when it is Wolf Gemora, formerly of Wolfgang, behind the drum kit, and guitar wizard Nievera crunching those riffs. Say goodbye to the shoegaze and hard rock. Welcome to the lounge punk sound of the Mellow Dees.

“The retro feel was unintentional,” she related. “It just so happened that the groove we played came out like that so it is pretty cool.”

And it is refreshing because the Mellow Dees’ music swims against the tide. Their groove-oriented music makes one tap their feet and nod their heads. Dance even.

It’s exactly what they envision. That the music has been well received has given the band confidence to soldier on.

“We began performing in gigs this 2022 to both American and Filipino audiences and they loved it. Our music has the potential to tap into listeners who may not be into rock music because of the lyrics, beat, and melody.”

Here’s looking forward to a physical release and perhaps, a Philippine tour as well.

“Laman” is the first single of the band’s upcoming full-fledged debut album that was recorded at the Mack Sennet Studios in the Silverlake district of Los Angeles, California.

The first single of the unnamed album is titled “Laman” (mixed by Diego Garrido) and will be launched on all streaming devices on Friday, November 4.