'Darna': Narda, Regina in tearful confrontation

Regina (Janella Salvador) and Narda (Jane de Leon) in a tearful confrontation in the Wednesday episode of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

Darna and Valentina may be mortal enemies, but their human alter ego continue to deepen their bond, overcoming the greatest challenge to their relationship yet, as seen in the Wednesday episode of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna.”

In the episode titled “Kiss and Tell,” Narda (Jane de Leon) and Regina (Janella Salvador) both unpacked their feelings after tumultuous weeks involving Brian (Joshua Garcia) and his doppelganger.

For a while, Regina was led to believe by Brian’s imposter that he could reciprocate her affection. She, however, ultimately discovered Dark Brian’s intentions: to earn her trust enough to be able to kidnap her for ransom.

Adding insult to injury was Dark Brian’s candid admission that his real self has feelings for Narda, not her.

Before she could transform to Valentina to save herself, Regina was rescued by Narda and Brian, who had been held captive by his imposter until Narda found and freed him.

After capturing Dark Brian and ensuring Regina’s safety, Brian found the opportune time to confess his feelings for Narda.

While Narda initially returned Brian’s kiss, she soon realized the complications of welcoming a romance with him: one, it would distract her from her mission as Darna, and two, it would jeopardize her relationship with Regina.

Narda’s next steps proved that her loyalty and bond with Regina outweighed the prospect of a romance with Brian. In a tearful scene, she admitted the kiss to Regina, and then told her that she would willingly give up her relationship with Brian if it meant not hurting her.

“I didn’t expect you would sacrifice this much for me,” Regina said.

Holding Regina’s hand, Narda assured her, “Ibibigay ko lahat ng makakaya ko para sa ‘yo.”

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.