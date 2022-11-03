American rapper Russ returns to PH on Nov. 5

Handout photo.

MANILA — American rapper Russ is set to return to the Philippines this Saturday for a concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The “Losin’ Control” singer kicked off his world tour “The Journey is Everything” in North America and Europe before he makes his way back to Asia.

Tickets are available at the SM Tickets website.

Last 2019, Russ performed at the New Frontier Theater. His hit songs include "What They Want" and "Losin' Control" from his album "There's Really a Wolf."

Russ returned in 2018 with his album "ZOO," which includes the single "Missin You Crazy."

