Sam Milby's father passes away

Lloyd Milby, the father of actor-singer Sam Milby, has passed away.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate shared the sad news in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Rest in peace dad.... love you," Milby wrote on Instagram.

The 37-year-old actor did not disclose any details about his father's death.

In the comment section of his post, fans, friends and fellow celebrities left their condolences to Milby and his family on the death of his dad.

Last November, Milby admitted on "Magandang Buhay" that he is worried about family who is based in Ohio.

"Ang pinaka-worry ko because my family nasa States, may dad kaka-86 pa lang niya. So I've been so worried. I am lucky na kung saan sila sa Ohia it's a rural area hindi sobrang tao but of course 'yung worry na may dad is a bit older na," Milby said at the time.

