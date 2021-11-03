BTS vocalist Kim Seokjin

BTS vocalist Kim Seokjin's much-awaited OST for the iQiyi original Korean series "Jirisan" will finally be dropping on November 7.

The piece, which is titled “Yours,” will serve as the main theme song of the mystery drama show and is set to premiere in the fifth and sixth episode.

According to AStory, the OST production company for "Jirisan," the song will be used in specific scenes to help "amplify the audience’s sense of immersion in the story."

"Yours" is Jin's second OST following "It's Definitely You," his duet with fellow BTS member V, for the 2016 drama "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth."

The forthcoming track will be made available on music streaming sites on November 7 at 6 p.m. KST, while the special music video will be uploaded on AStory's official Youtube channel at 10:30 p.m. KST, after the broadcast of episode 6.

On Weverse, HYBE Corporation's artist-to-fan social media platform, Jin asked fans to "Please, love Jirisan a lot."

"Jirisan,” starring Jun Ji-hyun and Ju Ji-hoon, has been positively received so far.

The series, which premiered last October 23, scored a nationwide Nielsen Korea rating of 9.097 percent (with a peak rating of 10.7 percent).

"Jirisan" has also topped the Good Data Corporation’s weekly list that ranks dramas that generate the most buzz (as determined by data collected from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media) for two consecutive weeks.