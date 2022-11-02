Digitally restored 'Himala' now available on Netflix

Photo from ABS-CBN Film Restoration's Facebook page

MANILA — A digitally restored and remastered version of the award-winning film "Himala" is now available on Netflix.

On Wednesday, ABS-CBN Film Restoration said that the 1982 film will be available to Netflix users in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries.

Directed by Ishmael Bernal and written by Ricky Lee, "Himala" stars Nora Aunor as Elsa who apparently saw the apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary and later on engaged in faith healing. All there are now national artists in the country.

The film won various awards and was the first Filipino film to be included in the Berlin International Film Festival.

