Julia Montes and Arjo Atayde previously co-starred in the ABS-CBN series ‘24/7.’ FILE/Instagram: @arjoatayde

An action thriller starring Arjo Atayde and Julia Montes is poised to go international with the backing of a Canada-based production company.

Raven Banner Entertainment has boarded the Richard Homes-helmed “Topakk” to executive produce and handle international sales, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

In the film with the international title “Trigger,” Atayde portrays “a security guard previously discharged from the military due to post-traumatic stress disorder,” according to Deadline.

“He finds himself embroiled in a different kind of war when a young woman (Montes) seeks his protection against a corrupt police death squad.”

“Topakk” also stars Sid Lucero and Kokoy de Santos.

Philippine co-producer Fusee said it considers “Topakk” as its contribution to boosting the action genre in local cinema, while also ensuring a broad international appeal.

“We’re excited to bring a new kind of action film from the Philippines,” Fusee’s Wilfredo Manalang was quoted as saying by Deadline. “There were a lot of action movies in the early part of our film history, but the country has shied away from them for a long time.”

“‘Topakk’ is hopefully a spark to reignite a trend in such films coming out of Southeast Asia. With our partnership with Raven Banner, we’re hoping to do just that,” he said.

The movie, which marks Atayde and Montes’ second major project after the ABS-CBN series “24/7,” is also co-produced by Strawdogs Studio Production, Nathan Studios, and Toronto-based Theo & Atlas Productions.

“Topakk” is targeted for release in the first quarter of 2023.