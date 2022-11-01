Gerald Anderson and Ivana Alawi in a scene from ‘A Family Affair.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “A Family Affair,” the primetime series starring Ivana Alawi in her first lead role, will premiere on Netflix this weekend, a week before its TV conclusion.

The ABS-CBN program will start streaming on Netflix on November 5.

The additional broadcast platform will come ahead of “A Family Affair’s” exit from its original airing venues on November 11.

The Star Creatives production has been on air via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC for over four months since June.

“A Family Affair” marked Alawi’s launching series as a leading lady, and saw her transformation as the innocent and loving Cherry Red to the vengeful Cherry Black.

The primetime drama saw her paired with two leading men, Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby, and joined by an ensemble cast including Jake Ejercito and Jameson Blake.

