BTS

No one sells music quite like BTS.

But ironically, critics use the South Koreans’ record-breaking sales figures to downplay their historic streak on the Billboard Hot 100, claiming the massive purchase turnout skews the ranking, consequently preventing the list from showing the true popularity of songs.

It cannot be disputed, however, that sales, which are audited by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), remain to be the benchmark of success for any artist — and BTS has a growing number of RIAA certificates to boast.

On Tuesday, the trade organization honored RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook with three new gold and platinum awards.

Their 2020 smash hit "Dynamite” leveled up to triple platinum status in the United States, after shifting yet another one million equivalent units.

The disco-pop hit is the septet's first title to sell a total of three million copies in the United States. It joins Pinkfong’s diamond-certified “Baby Shark" and PSY's five-time platinum “Gangnam Style” as the only South Korean acts to achieve the impressive feat.

Meanwhile, the group's 2020 album "BE,” scored a platinum certification after moving one million equivalent units. The record is BTS’ third album to reach the 7 digit mark following “Love Yourself: Answer” and “Map of the Soul: 7.”

"Life Goes On,” the title track of “BE,” on the other hand, went gold after amassing 500,000 equivalent units. The piece is the Bangtan boys’ third gold-certified single. Other BTS tracks that sold half a million copies are "Fake Love" and "DNA."

Apart from the aforementioned releases, the seven-piece has three platinum songs (“Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey, “MIC Drop,” and “IDOL”), as well as a double-platinum piece (“Butter”).