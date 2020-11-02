Giselle Sanchez, husband renew wedding vows

MANILA -- After 20 years of "blissful" marriage, Giselle Sanchez and her husband Emil Buencamino have renewed their wedding vows.

On Instagram, Sanchez shared that the intimate ceremony was held at Daughter's Of St. Anne Convent in Cubao, Quezon City.



Sanchez and Buencamino were accompanied by their two children Lia and Xavier Zappa.

"Allow me to share my joy as I renewed my wedding vows with my husband after twenty years of blissful marriage," Sanchez wrote in the caption.

She also expressed her gratitude to all those who have helped them on their special day.

For his part, Buencamino shared: "Thank you Lord for blessing us with a beautiful sunny afternoon. Once again, we have pledged in front of You, family and friends our eternal commitment to one another."

In their previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Sanchez and Buencamino shared that they met by chance. Sanchez said she was still a student when she decided to borrow a video camera from Buencamino's brother.

"Actually ang kailangan kong tawagan ay ang brother niya. Hindi dahil may gusto ako sa brother niya kung hindi dahil kailangan ko ng video cam. Mahirap lang kami noon, MassComm ako, kailangan ko ng video cam. Tiningnan ko sa listahan namin, sino ba ang mukha kong mayayaman na kaklase, ito si Miguel Buencamino, pero 11 na 'yon kasi talagang wala na desperado na ako, tulog na si Miguel, siya ngayon (si Emil) ang nakasagot... the rest is history," Sanchez shared.

Sanchez and Buencamino got married in 2000.