Handout photo

MANILA – The award-winning and highly-acclaimed young adult romantic drama anime film “The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes” has reached Philippine soil.

This as the Japanese film opened in SM Cinemas across the country on November 1, Wednesday.

The movie, which won the highly-coveted Paul Grimault Prize at the Annecy International Animation Festival, is inspired by the award-winning novel of the same name by Mei Hachimoku and illustrated by Kukka.

“The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes” is a reality-defying coming-of-age romantic drama that follows teenagers Kaoru and Anzu as they discover the rumored fantastical Urashima Tunnel.

Rumor has it that laws of space and time mean nothing to the Urashima Tunnel where wishes come true once you’ve walked through it. One night, after an argument with his father, Kaoru walks away and is fatefully led in front of a tunnel that has been described in the rumors.

Finally standing in front of the tunnel, he finds himself thinking of his sister Karen whom he lost in an accident five years ago.

Yearning for his sister, Kaoru returns to the tunnel only to find out that he’s been followed by his classmate, Anzu. A newcomer in their school, Kaoru’s first awkward meeting with Anzu at the town’s train station blossoms into friendship as they try to discover the secrets that the time-twisting tunnel holds.

The film’s main characters Kaoru and Anzu are voiced by Ouji Suzuka and Marie Iitoyo, respectively. Supporting characters were given life by Shouhei Kaga, Koharu Kawasaki, Mr. Hamamoto, and Seiran Kobayashi.

“The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes” has received rave reviews and is currently rated 100% fresh at Rotten Tomatoes. Critics and audiences from Japan and other international territories are surprised with its stylish visuals, voice acting and sound design, well-written story and moving soundtrack among others.

