Danny Javier sings ‘Lahat Tayo,’ one of his final compositions about mortality, in a rough recording later produced as a full track by his long-time collaborator, Lorrie Ilustre. Facebook: Lorrie Ilustre

“Lahat tayo mamamatay,” were Danny Javier’s first words in what’s now described as his own “sendoff song,” released a day after his death as a fully produced track to pay tribute to the OPM pillar.

Titled “Lahat Tayo,” the song about mortality and relishing life was posted by Javier as a selfie video on his personal Facebook page, according to his long-time collaborator, music producer and arranger Lorrie Ilustre.

“Danny left a special gift for all of you,” Ilustre wrote Tuesday, as he shared the process of realizing Javier’s composition as a complete track, with permission from the late singer-songwriter’s family.

Ilustre had intended on publicly asking for prayers for Javier’s recovery “three weeks ago,” when he was told about his close friend’s hospitalization. Respecting the wishes of Javier’s family, he decided against making known the hitmaker’s condition.

Instead, Ilustre poured his emotions into producing Javier’s rough recording of a song he had recently shared online.

Music producer Lorrie Ilustre with the late Danny Javier. Facebook: Lorrie Ilustre

“I know Danny’s writing style and ideas so I just had to make this music arrangement for him to bring along to his journey home. I took his vocals from his FB post and recorded. His video I synced to audio. I just tweaked a note and rearranged the song structure but I kept everything the way he would have wanted it,” Ilustre wrote.

Helping the music producer shape the song was a full day with Javier in 2021, when the APO Hiking Society member first revealed to him his worsening condition.

“We were together the whole day talking about everything from our past to the present. He kept a positive outlook on life even though he was suffering from several medical conditions,” Ilustre recalled.

Describing “Lahat Tayo” as Javier’s own “sendoff song,” Ilustre saw it fitting that the OPM pioneer was able to communicate his farewell through his distinctive genius as a musician.

“Danny Javier, a man fully aware of his mortality, expressed himself in music with lyrics infused with humor. He sang in a way that only he could deliver, singing his own sendoff ahead of its time. The man who coined Original Pilipino Music (OPM) left us with this song, ‘Lahat Tayo.’ He wanted to share this with all of you — family, friends and loyal fans,” Ilustre said.

Below, Danny Javier’s farewell song: