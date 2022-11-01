Tributes pour in for Danny Javier from showbiz colleagues

MANILA - Tributes and messages poured in for Danny Javier after the news of his passing was reported Monday night.

The singer-songwriter and one-third of the iconic APO Hiking Society died Monday, according to his family. He was 75.

The music veteran succumbed to “complications due to his prolonged illnesses,” his daughter Justine Javier Long said in a joint statement with her siblings.

“Rest In Peace, Tito Danny Javier. Thank you for all your beautiful music,” said Lea Salonga in a Facebook post.

Ogie Alcasid, for his part, recalled how generous Javier was when he and his contemporaries were just starting out.

“Napakarami kong alaala na ikaw ay hindi naging maramot sa pagbigay ng oras sa aming nga singer noong kami ay nagsisimula pa. Ang pagkakaalam ko pa nga ay ang OPM ay ikaw mismo ang naka-isip. Ilang beses din kami nagpunta sa inyong tahanan upang makipagsalo sa iyong pamilya. Ang aming noo’y mga maliliit na gigs ay iyong pinupuntahan para lang kami ay suportahan. Meron pa tayong nagawang kanta nag pinagjamman,” he said.

“At sa inyong show sa 'Sa Linggo na Po Sila' at 'Sang Linggo na Po Sila,' napakaraming pagkakataon na tayo ay ‘nakaprod.’ At syempre noong naisapelikula ang inyong mga awitin at kami nina Gary, Zsa, Uge, ang napiling gumanap na magulang sa musical na ito, magpahabang buhay na naitatak sa aming puso ang inyong legacy,” he added.

To end his post, Alcasid, who starred in the movie "I Do Bidoo Bidoo," which used the songs of APO, expressed his gratitude and love for Javier.

Meanwhile, Judy Ann Santos reminisced about the time she and her husband Ryan Agoncillo asked Javier for APO Hiking Society to perform at their wedding.

“I will never forget your hugs, your smile... your wisdom… how I nervously approached you to ask if APO could sing on our wedding day... Suntok sa bwan ang ginawa namin.. at buong puso nyo kaming pinagbigyan.. Tinupad nyo at hinigitan pa ang mga pangarap na yun. Hindi natapos sa gabing yun ang pagkakaibigan natin.. nagkakamustahan pa rin tayo at nagkekwentuhan paminsan minsan,” she said.

Santos said she and Agoncillo were privileged to have gotten the chance to get to know him on a more personal level.

“Do Bidoo Bidoo” director Chris Martinez shared a photo from the premiere night of the movie musical while thanking Javier for his musical contributions to the industry.

“Maraming salamat sa musika mo, Sir Danny Javier. Di namin malilimutan ang mga awitin mo. Binigyan mo kami ng insiprasyon para gumawa ng mas marami pang sining. Salamat po,” he said.

Zsa Zsa Padilla also remembered Javier, tweeting she is “saddened to hear” about his passing

Saddened to hear about the passing of #apohikingsociety ‘s Danny Javier. Rest In Peace, Danny. pic.twitter.com/loZbLgzdtF — zsa zsa padilla (@zsazsapadilla) October 31, 2022

Leah Navarro likewise paid tribute to her good friend, saying: “Good night, and Godspeed, Manong Danny Javier. Thank you for the decades of friendship, music, jokes and arguments, laughter and tears. Already miss you, compa.”

Good night, and Godspeed, Manong Danny Javier. Thank you for the decades of friendship, music, jokes and arguments, laughter and tears. Already miss you, compa. 💛 — Leah Navarro (@leahnavarro) October 31, 2022

Kuh Ledesma, for her part, said she is so grateful to God that she was able to see Javier just a few days before his passing.

“I held Danny's hand for a whole 30 minutes and I kept praying with him. He nodded a couple of times. Mv last words to him were: ‘Focus on Jesus. He loves you so much,’” she said.

“I truly believe that God can do the impossible, but I guess the Lord has better plans for Danny. He is now in the most beautiful and the most peaceful place.”

Singer Celeste Legaspi, for her part, recalled how Javier was among those who thought of forming the Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mangaawit or more known as OPM.

"It was 1986. People Power was just done. We felt like we can do anything. And Danny J called me up to say he has this great idea that we singers can get together and work together. I thought it was a neat idea and I said 'Sure! I will call them.' In a week’s time we were about 20 singers meeting in a small place in what used to be Channel 4. In another week we were almost 40 singers meeting in a venue in Makati and we were electing a Board calling ourselves Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit or OPM," she said.

"Heady, exciting times when we were confident we could achieve a lot because we were together with common goals. It was Danny’s beautiful idea. Maraming salamat Danny," she added.

Javier, alongside Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo, are credited as pillars of Original Pilipino Music or OPM, with enduring hits that would later become a stage musical, aside from being pop culture favorites.

After the 2010 retirement of APO Hiking Society, Javier mostly stayed away from the limelight, while Paredes and Garrovillo remained active in showbiz.

While Javier opted to live in privacy until he succumbed to the illness on Monday, the outpouring of tribute to him are a testament to his legacy of helping lay the foundation of modern OPM.