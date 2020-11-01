Regine Velasquez belts out 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' on 'ASAP'

MANILA - No pandemic or typhoon could stop Regine Velasquez from showing off her vocal prowess.

On Sunday, the Kapamilya singer took the “ASAP Natin To” stage to belt out “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” from Aerosmith’s 1998 album with the same title.

Clad in a classy red outfit, Velasquez effortlessly hit all the high notes proving that why she is called the Asia’s Songbird for a reason.

As usual, her cover earned praises from netizens with some of them even saying that her singing never fails to leave them in awe.

“At 50 years old she’s still singing in the original key!!! This arrangement is 23 years old! Her tone is so beautiful!!! Queen REGINE,” said one YouTube user.

“Amazed by how this woman can still sing this song on the same key and with added flavors two decades after it was released. You are such a gem, Regine! A true queen indeed,” said another netizen.

“As if she's still competing! Genuine talent never fades, they just flourish... Congratulations, Queen Regine,” another YouTube user said.

Some netizens also appreciated Velasquez’s low and mid-range as well as her soft tones.

The November 1 episode of the Kapamilya variety program aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.