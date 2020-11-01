Julia Montes marks Coco Martin's birthday with Instagram post

MANILA - Fans are gushing about Julia Montes' most recent social media post for "Ang Probinsyano" star Coco Martin.

On Instagram, Montes shared a photo of Martin to mark the actor's birthday today, November 1.

Without saying anything else, the actress simply captioned her post with emojis of a birthday gift, a heart and a birthday cake.

Montes has yet to make her showbiz comeback but she has been using her platform to show support for her fellow actors, including Martin.

Every time she posts anything that’s related to Martin, fans are sent abuzz because they love how she still makes an effort to support her rumored boyfriend.

In December last year, Montes shared the poster of Martin’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, “3pol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon.” She also re-posted a promotional video for the MMFF entry.

In November last year, Montes similarly posted a photo of the actor to mark his birthday.

In previous interviews, Montes neither confirmed nor denied that she is in a relationship with Martin.

The actor, likewise, has evaded questions about the real score between them.

Montes and Martin were first paired in the 2012 series “Walang Hanggan.”