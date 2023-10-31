Watch more News on iWantTFC

The hit animated children’s series “Firebuds” is adding even more Filipino talents and characters in the cast.

The show's second season will feature guest stars such as Disney Legends awardee Lea Salonga, who will play a character named Yolanda, while “Hook” icon Dante Basco is also joining the crew as Caesar Bayani.

Filipino-American stars Lou Diamond Phillips and Vivian Vencer are two of the Disney show’s lead cast members.

Fil-Am writer Krystal Banzon is one of its story editors. The show teaches everyday heroism and features the adventures of the children of first responders and their talking vehicles.

The success of "Firebuds" has spawned toy lines, Halloween costumes for kids, and a digital soundtrack.

Actors cannot promote the show due to the ongoing Screen Actors' Guild, or SAG-AFTRA strike.

But in an interview for Season 1 in 2022, Vencer, who is the daughter of actress Liza del Mundo, shared why this role significantly matters to her.

"I really, really love the idea of having young kids who Filipino," Vencer said, "[to] have someone to relate to on a show, like not just an Asian character but an actual Filipino character who talks about food that they're eating and their culture."

She added: "It's a really cool experience. This is my first lead. I played other roles before but all my characters were more of side characters or not recurring characters."

The music-filled animated show features original songs.

“Kung Fu” actor JB Tadena also stars in the series. Though also unable to speak about the project due to the strike, at the “A Very Good Girl” Hollywood premiere, he talked about the progress of Filipino representation in Hollywood.

"Little by little we're making strides," Tadena said. "There's so much talent and everybody's doing such good work. I think people are finally starting to see all the great work we're doing and it's exciting."

Other Filipinos in the cast are Deedee Magno Mall and Lolo Spencer.

“Firebuds” Season 2 premieres on Nov. 1 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+.