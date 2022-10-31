WATCH: Regine Tolentino joins 'Showtime' as 'Girl on Fire' judge

Regine Tolentino joins ‘It’s Showtime’ as guest judge on Monday. ABS-CBN

Host and veteran dancer Regine Tolentino showed her moves on television again on Monday, this time to impart her knowledge skill as a dance judge and mentor.

Tolentino is one of the five “Hot-Taw Royalties” for the week in the recently launched “Girl on Fire” segment, along with Vimi Rivera, John Prats, Sunshine Garcia, and Riva Quenery.

Introduced as the “Timeless Dance Diva,” Tolentino made an impactful entrance in the studio with a quick dance routine. (See the 46:25 mark of the video below.)

“Si Regine talaga ‘yung hashtag ‘walang kupas’! Ageless!” host Vice Ganda said.

As a “Girl on Fire” judge, Tolentino brings decades of experience as a dance floor queen and as a “show girl” whose memorable outings include her “Clash Dance” stint on “ASAP.”

Aside from judging contestants in the “It’s Showtime” segment, Tolentino will also collaborate with one winning aspirant for the weekly finals.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

