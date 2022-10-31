Theo James, Jennifer Coolidge share 'The White Lotus' details

(L to R) Will Sharpe, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Theo James in 'The White Lotus' HBO "The White Lotus"

A picturesque Sicilian resort serves as the background for season 2 of the critically acclaimed HBO series 'The White Lotus'.

As in season 1, the social satire, created, written and directed by Mike White, provides keenly observed commentary about privileged people and the issues of modern society.

Theo James plays a wealthy businessman vacationing in Italy with his wife and his college best friend.

"The idea of the character initially when I was auditioning, for Mike's vision for him, the great thing about what Mike does is he doesn't write heroes or villains. He writes everything opaque in between, which is, that's humanity. So this guy is very dangerous and very poisonous, but he's also quite loving and enjoyable to be around," he said.

"So playing those opposite ends against each other was really satisfying. And Mike also has an ability to let you be as loose as possible, you know, within reason, with the material so it felt like he had confidence in you to see what happens sometimes."

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt HBO "The White Lotus"

Will Sharpe stars as his best friend who's adjusting to his new life as a millionaire with his wife played by Aubrey Plaza.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Coolidge returns in the supporting role that won her her first Emmy award. The veteran actress shared how her life changed since the first season premiered.

"I was sort of used to a certain life for a very long time and you know, I got some cool jobs and everything but I was having a pretty normal life and then all of a sudden White Lotus came along and I almost didn't do it because I felt like I wasn’t in good enough shape to go do it, but I did it anyway. Thank God to a girlfriend for telling me I'm insane," Coolidge said. "I have to say I can't tell you how many cool doors opened, how many cool people I've met, getting cool jobs from people that never wanted to hire me. And then of course, shooting two shows with Mike White, who's a good friend and having this adventure with him is like it is the ultimate gift."

HBO "The White Lotus"

Season two of 'The White Lotus' consists of seven episodes and has an all-star cast including F. Murray Abraham, Haley Lu Richardson, and Meghann Fahy.