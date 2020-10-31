Vice, Kim use ‘Magpasikat’ performance to help fans process grief amid pandemic

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The theme for this year’s “Magpasikat” was how the pandemic changed people’s lives.

And for their turn on the stage for the anniversary competition of “It’s Showtime,” Vice Ganda and Kim Chiu decided to explore the unique shapes of grief during this COVID-19 crisis.

Whether it’s grasping at sand, feeling trapped inside a box, or stuck underwater, the two said that every person has a different idea of grief and attitude toward tackling it.

All they wanted to say with their performance was: “You are OK. It’s OK to feel that grief right now. It’s a phase na kailangan natin harapin. Hindi puwedeng talikuran. There is nothing wrong with you.”

“But always remember hope is part of your grief, so please just let it end and don’t push that hope away. Because better days will be coming for you,” they added.

They were the last to perform this Saturday, after tributes to street vendors, jeepney drivers, teachers, and musicians affected by the pandemic.