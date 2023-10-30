SB19 to bring 'Pagtatag' tour to Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Dubai

Photo from SB19's Instagram account.

MANILA — P-pop supergroup SB19 announced Monday new tour dates for its "Pagtatag" concert.

In an announcement on X, formerly Twitter, SB19 said it will be performing in Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, and Japan.

Here are the tour dates for the Asian leg of SB19's "Pagtatag" concert tour:

November 15: Singapore, Capitol Theatre

November 19: Bangkok, KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre

November 24: Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Auditorium

December 9: Japan, Pavilion Tokorozawa Sakura Tow

SB19 recently concluded its fan meeting in the Philippines to celebrate its fifth year in the industry.

SB19, which consists of Stell, Josh, Ken, Pablo, and Justin, was formed in 2019 and known for the hits "Go Up" and "What?" The group made headlines for its current hit "Gento" with Korean idols doing the TikTok craze.

RELATED VIDEO: