From 'Basurero' to Hollywood: Jericho Rosales set to shoot a film in LA

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales may be bound for Los Angeles next year to shoot a film.

"It may push through, it may not push through because of COVID, we don't know. But I'm hoping fingers crossed by March, I will be there," Rosales said.

The pandemic may have slowed down production activities in the entertainment industry but demand for content remains high so filmmakers and actors are finding ways to film safely.

Rosales's well-received short film "Basurero" is currently playing in US film festivals, as well as on iWant TFC.

In it, he plays a fisherman who was forced to dump murdered bodies on the side when their catch no longer could sustain his family's needs.

"My character was based on a real person. I was more interested in the daily moment to moment decisions that he had to make for himself and for his family," Rosales said.

Rosales comes from a humble background so playing someone who just wants to provide for his family was something he was familiar with.

"When I was 14, I was working at a fast-food chain. I was 15 and I became a driver and before I had many jobs like I sold fish in the market. Acting was such a blessing for me. That opened up so many opportunities for me and that opened my mind to like the things that I really wanted to do. I remember myself saying that, 'okay, I think I'm a the right place because I didn't go to the college but this is what I want to do.' That motivated me but before that my greatest motivation was just for me to just give my family a better life," Rosales said.

Rosales hopes Filipinos who watch "Basurero" will be informed, entertained and inspired to care more for themselves and others.

"I really want Filipinos to know what they deserve. I want Filipinos to know what other people deserve and that for me is education, having access to basic needs, having access to a home, having access to internet, nowadays especially di ba? And we have to care about people

"Basurero" is being developed into a full-length movie.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC