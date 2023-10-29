KC Concepcion pens heartfelt message after Sharon, Gabby reunion concert

MANILA — Actress KC Concepcion penned a heartfelt message after the much-anticipated reunion concert of her parents Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta.

In an Instagram post, KC shared moments of her with the two during the former lovers' reunion concert.

"Last night was a fairytale come true… Thank you Lord sa pagkakataong ito na maexperience ang once-in-a-lifetime reunion ni Mama and Papa… Along with 25,000 of you live at the arena!" KC said in the caption.

"Sorry for not sharing live updates last night ... I savored every second of the night that will forever be etched in my #DearHeart … Thank you all for your love!" she added.

Aside from Concepcion, Cuneta has three other children with her husband Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan. They are Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

