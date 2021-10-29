Actor Josh Colet, VJ Dani Mortel get married

Dani Mortel and Josh Colet are now married, they announced on Friday. Instagram: @joshcolet

MANILA — Actor Josh Colet and former MYX VJ Dani Mortel are now husband and wife, they announced on Friday.

On Instagram, Colet shared photos of their wedding ceremony, including one that shows him planting a kiss on Mortel’s shoulder.

“A peck on the shoulder, on our first few dates, in the theater watching a movie in the good ol days, started it all,” he wrote. “Another peck on the shoulder starts a new life, a new adventure of a lifetime.”

“Couldn’t have asked for anyone better than my partner, my best friend & now my wife,” Colet added.

Also seen in the photos is the couple’s pet Mini Dachsund, Bowie, dressed as the “ring bearer” during the ceremony.

Colet and Mortel, who got engaged in July, have been a couple for over two years. They celebrated their second anniversary in May.

During the pandemic, the couple launched a virtual program, “Let More,” the result of their common passion for fitness.