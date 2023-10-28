Screengrab from Lisa Frankenstein's trailer

MANILA – Fans of Liza Soberano got a sneak peak on the actress’ character in the Hollywood film “Lisa Frankenstein”.

Focus Features has dropped the much anticipated trailer of “Lisa Frankenstein” that stars Kathryn Newton.

Soberano could be seen in the early part of the teaser where she was talking to Lisa (Newton) inside the car.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Hollywood debut film of Soberano is set to be released in theaters on February 9, 2024.

Joining Newton are Cole Sprouse, Henry Eikenberry and Joey Harris, among others.

Soberano’s casting in “Lisa Frankenstein” was announced in August last year. She portrays Taffy, step-sister to Newton’s character.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high school student (Newton) who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse (Sprouse) during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams, using the broken tanning bed in her garage.”



RELATED VIDEO