MANILA — The Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City was filled with nostalgia on Friday night after the iconic on-and-off-screen couple, Mega Star Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion, graced the stage for their much-anticipated "Dear Heart” reunion concert.

Thousands of fans were treated to a trip back in time, revisiting the memories that sparked the former reel and real life couple’s love story.

Gidget Real, a devoted "Sharonian," admitted while she had always longed for a reunion, she never thought it would materialize.

“Hindi ako makatulog, ilang gabi na lang, ilang gabi na lang, malapit na! Matagal na namin to hiling,” she shared.

Cherry Ascough, meanwhile, traveled all the way from Malaysia to see the iconic love team perform duets of the theme songs from their films.

"I came here just for that. I idolize them; I've watched all of their movies. They are the best,” she said.

Several fans on the other hand, travelled from their provinces to uncover the stories Cuneta shared behind the camera — such as from the couple's first kiss to their secret wedding, as well their experiences as parents to their daughter KC, who was also part of the concert.

"We are really excited. We left Pangasinan early in the morning, minsan lang to,” Marilou Posadas enthused.

"Kilig na kilig,” Tessie Bulatao said with excitement.