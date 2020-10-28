Coco and Angelica’s ‘Love or Money’ nears completion, to resume filming

Angelica Panganiban and Coco Martin are first-time co-stars in Star Cinema’s ‘Love or Money.’ Instagram: @iamangelicap

MANILA — “Love or Money,” the romance film starring Coco Martin and Angelica Panganiban, is nearing completion and is due to be released soon, according to producer Star Cinema.

“Halos tapos na ang pelikula. Meron na lang kaming gustong ipadagdag na eksena,” ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan said during a virtual media huddle detailing the company’s lineup of films in the coming year.

Prior to its production halt, “Love or Money” filmed a significant portion in Dubai, UAE, where the story is mostly set.

“We’re just waiting for the availability of Coco and Angelica, na very, very busy ngayon,” Lamasan said.

Martin and Panganiban are the respective lead stars of the ongoing ABS-CBN dramas “Ang Probinsyano” and “Walang Hanggang Paalam.”

Under new-normal filming and in adherence to safety protocol, film and TV productions require “lock-in” periods. This means cast and crew are billeted for weeks in a quarantine area, where filming is also done, to minimize transmission risks.

“Love or Money,” directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, was first announced in December 2019 as a Valentine offering the following year.

Due to filming delays, it was instead submitted as an entry to the inaugural Metro Manila Summer Film Festival. That event, however, was also cancelled due to the global health crisis.

A new target release for “Love or Money” has yet to be announced.