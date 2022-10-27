MANILA — OPM band Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda will be holding the grand opening of his restaurant Mang Jose on Friday.

In an Instagram post, Miranda said they faced some challenges during their soft opening last June but he is glad to fully open the restaurant.

"Last June, binuksan namin 'yung aming munting resto na Mang Jose Lechon at Inasal dito sa Tagaytay. Soft-opening lang muna kasi sobrang nangapa kami dito. It's not our 1st restaurant business, pero we had to learn so many things for this one," Miranda said in the caption.

"Buti nalang, sinuportahan nyo kami while we tried our best to learn what we needed to learn. It's wasn't always smooth, but it was always fun... and sobrang fulfilling tuwing sinasabihan kami ng mga customers namin na sobrang nag-enjoy at na-appreciate nila 'yung food at 'yung experience nila sa Mang Jose. Ngayon, after 4 months, grand opening na namin," he added.

He is hoping to open branches of his restaurant in La Union and Skyranch in Tagaytay.

Miranda recently judged the second season of "Idol Philippines".

